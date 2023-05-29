Russia Targets Kyiv In Rare Daytime Attack, Ukraine Issues Warning: 'You Will Regret It Very Soon'

Russia increased its offensive on Monday, firing 11 missiles into Ukraine during daylight hours — a rarity in a war that has been ongoing for over 15 months.

The assault came following another night of bombings aimed at Kyiv and other populated areas of Ukraine. The attack sent residents running for shelter, according to the New York Times.

Explosions were heard around Kyiv, which Ukraine said was the result of it intercepting all Russia’s missiles with its air defenses, although that hasn’t yet been confirmed.

In response, Ukraine’s General Kyrylo Budanov warned Russian President Vladimir Putin of retaliation.

The bombings were intended to “intimidate us,” Budanov said, according to the Independent.

“All those who tried to intimidate us, dreaming that it would have some effect, you will regret it very soon,” the general said in a statement that was issued via Ukraine’s intelligence ministry, according to the outlet.

Monday’s attack marks the 16th air assault on Kyiv in May and comes ahead of an expected Ukrainian counteroffensive.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky took to Twitter to address the escalating situation, thanking Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte for his support.

Image: Aerial view of Kyiv via Shutterstock