After Visa, DOJ Probes Mastercard Over Alleged Anti-Competitive Debit-Card Practices

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
May 1, 2023 8:57 AM | 1 min read
  • The U.S. Department of Justice is investigating Mastercard Inc MA regarding the potential violation of antitrust rules in its debit-card business.
  • In April, Mastercard received a civil investigative demand from the department seeking documents regarding the potential violation, Bloomberg reports.
  • Mastercard is cooperating with the probe, focusing on its U.S. debit program and competition with other networks and technologies.
  • The DOJ's action comes nearly two years after the regulator began a similar inquiry into Visa Inc's V practices. 
  • The regulator started investigating Visa's debit practices after it prosecuted the company over its planned $5.3 billion purchase of Plaid Inc. Ultimately, the companies had to dump the deal over anti-competitive grounds.
  • Mastercard CFO Sachin Mehra said in an interview, "It's hard to speculate about the potential outcome, but these types of investigations do take a number of years."
  • The DOJ inquiry results from a 2010 law requiring banks to include two competing networks on their debit cards. 
  • Visa and Mastercard's smaller peers like Pulse, Star, and NYCE can be cheaper for merchants for routing transactions versus the more prominent players.
  • Price Action: MA shares traded lower by 1.67% at $373.67 premarket on the last check Monday.
  • Photo via Wikimedia Commons

