Tesla In Crosshairs Of Federal Regulators Again After Model Y Hits Student In North Carolina

Tesla, Inc. TSLA is under regulatory scrutiny once again — this time, over an accident involving its vehicle.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said it would open an investigation into a crash that occurred on March 15 in Halifax County, North Carolina, involving a 2022 Model Y vehicle, Associated Press reported.

The vehicle driven by a 51-year-old man failed to stop for a school bus displaying warning lights and struck a 17-year-old student who had been exiting the school bus, the State Highway Patrol said. The federal agency reportedly suspects that Tesla’s advanced driver assistance system may have been in use when the mishap occurred.

The student was flown to a hospital with life-threatening injuries but was later reported to be in good condition two days after the crash.

Since 2016, NHTSA has opened 40 crash investigations involving Tesla vehicles that may have been driven on Autopilot mode, Reuters reported.

Tesla closed Thursday's session at $185.06, down 0.25%, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo: Shutterstock