The much-awaited launch test of SpaceX‘s Starship could happen next week.

What Happened: Starship is looking at its first launch test next week, as per an advisory issued by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). As per the advisory, the primary launch date has been set for the 10th of April. Backup launch dates have been ascertained for April 11 and April 12.

However, the FAA has not issued a launch license for "the biggest rocket ever” yet.

“The FAA has not made a license determination for the SpaceX Starship Super Heavy operation, and the FAA’s Command Center planning notice should not be interpreted as an indicator that a determination to issue a license has been made or is forthcoming,” the FAA said in a statement, as quoted by Reuters.

The agency will decide once SpaceX has met safety and regulatory requirements.

See Also: Best Stock Trading Software

Last month, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said that Starship‘s first launch attempt will be at the end of the third week of April.

Assuming that FAA license approval takes a few weeks, "[the] first launch attempt will be near [the] end of [the] third week of April, aka …," Musk responded to a tweet.

Starship is a fully reusable transportation system aimed at carrying both crew and cargo to "Earth's orbit, the Moon, Mars and beyond."

Check out more of Benzinga’s Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Read More: SpaceX Launches Space Force Unit’s Missile-Tracking Satellites After Multiple Delays