Key iPhone Supplier Foxconn Cuts Record Deal To Manufacture Electronics In India, Likely To Create 100K Jobs

- Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd HNHPF Foxconn Technology Co Ltd reached a deal to invest in India's southern Telangana state to manufacture electronics.
- The financial terms of the deal remained undisclosed.
- The deal follows a meeting between Foxconn Chair Young Liu and Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. Liu, who is on a tour of India, also met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier this week.
- The Apple Inc AAPL supplier's investment is reportedly the largest in India's electronics sector and will create 100,000 jobs.
- Also Read: Apple's Chinese Suppliers Sped To Migrate Production Beyond Country, Vietnam And India Key Beneficiaries
- Foxconn eyed diversifying beyond China, where a Covid-19 resurgence disrupted its most giant iPhone plant.
- Foxconn is also rapidly diversifying into higher-margin products like electric vehicles and their components.
- Modi's flagship local manufacturing drive and financial incentives have led Apple suppliers Foxconn, Wistron Corp WICOF, and Pegatron Corp PGTRF to ramp up in the country.
- Price Action: AAPL shares traded higher by 0.27% at $144.92 on the last check Thursday.
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: GovernmentNewsRegulationsTechMediaBriefs