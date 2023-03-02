ñol


Key iPhone Supplier Foxconn Cuts Record Deal To Manufacture Electronics In India, Likely To Create 100K Jobs

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
March 2, 2023 1:49 PM | 1 min read
  • Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd HNHPF Foxconn Technology Co Ltd reached a deal to invest in India's southern Telangana state to manufacture electronics.
  • The financial terms of the deal remained undisclosed.
  • The deal follows a meeting between Foxconn Chair Young Liu and Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. Liu, who is on a tour of India, also met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier this week.
  • The Apple Inc AAPL supplier's investment is reportedly the largest in India's electronics sector and will create 100,000 jobs.
  • Also Read: Apple's Chinese Suppliers Sped To Migrate Production Beyond Country, Vietnam And India Key Beneficiaries
  • Foxconn eyed diversifying beyond China, where a Covid-19 resurgence disrupted its most giant iPhone plant. 
  • Foxconn is also rapidly diversifying into higher-margin products like electric vehicles and their components.
  • Modi's flagship local manufacturing drive and financial incentives have led Apple suppliers Foxconn, Wistron Corp WICOF, and Pegatron Corp PGTRF to ramp up in the country
  • Price Action: AAPL shares traded higher by 0.27% at $144.92 on the last check Thursday.

