UK Chipmakers Coax Government For Domestic Support Like EU And US, Else They Relocate

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
February 13, 2023 11:41 AM | 1 min read
  • The U.K.’s semiconductor industry seeks financial support from the government, with insiders warning the country is losing its microchip firms to the U.S. and other countries.
  • Cambridge-based Pragmatic Semiconductor, a producer of non-silicon chips, and Newport, Wales-based IQE threatened to relocate lest the government did not take timely action, CNBC reports.
  • The semiconductor supply crisis, further aggravated by the pandemic, proved to be a nightmare for automakers and electronic gadget manufacturers. 
  • The supply chain crisis highlighted global dependence on Taiwan and China for semiconductor components.
  • Interestingly, Britain is home to chip designer Softbank Group Corp SFTBF SFTBY Arm Ltd. Based in Cambridge, England, Arm-licensed chips serve roughly 95% of the world’s smartphones.
  • In the U.S., President Joe Biden signed a $280 billion package that includes $52 billion of funding to boost domestic semiconductor manufacturing.
  • The EU earmarked €43 billion ($45.9 billion) for Europe’s semiconductor industry.
  • China eyed over 1 trillion yuan ($147 billion) package for its chip industry.
  • A U.K. semiconductor strategy was likely to last year. But it has faced a series of delays due to political instability. 
  • Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s government is yet to announce a strategy outlining U.K. efforts to support the chip industry.
  • A government spokesperson told CNBC: “Our strategy will grow the sector further and make sure we have a resilient supply chain. The strategy will be published as soon as possible.”

