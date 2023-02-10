Pentagon Shoots Unidentified Flying Object In Alaska, Per Biden's Orders: Report

President Joe Biden ordered the Pentagon to shoot an unidentified object over Alaska on Friday.

The New York Times, citing U.S. officials, reported there were “no affirmative indications of military threat” to people on the ground from the object.

It remains to be seen whether there was any surveillance equipment attached to the object that was taken down.

The incident occurs less than one week after the U.S. military shot down a Chinese spy balloon that was hovering over U.S. waters.

The Biden Administration has been criticized by some Republicans for not immediately shooting the balloon down when it was above land.

Washington has linked the Chinese spy balloon to a vast surveillance program run by China's People's Liberation Army, The Washington Post reported, citing anonymous U.S. officials.

Since then, officials have started briefing U.S. allies and partners who have been similarly targeted.

The officials said these surveillance balloons, operated in part by the Chinese air force, have been spotted over five other continents.

See Also: Trump Says Spy Balloon ‘Never Happened’ Under His Presidency — Or Did They? Team Biden Reportedly Has Proof

Image by David Mark from Pixabay