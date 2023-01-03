Alibaba Founder Jack Ma Appeared In A Short Video With Advice To Rural Teachers

Alibaba Group Holding Limited BABA founder Jack Ma, who maintained a low profile since China's regulatory crackdown amid the massive Covid surge, resurfaced in a short video on the New Year, citing 'difficult' and 'extraordinary' year to the rural teachers in the country.

The media last spotted Ma in Tokyo, living a quiet and peaceful life amid the big tech crackdown in his home country, the Economic Times reports.

"Teachers have had a difficult year. You had to teach while protecting children," he told about 100 teachers from China's rural areas in an annual live video speech under his 'Rural Teachers Initiative.' "I hope to see you all offline as soon as possible," Ma added.

Ma said he was "moved" that teachers still appeared to be "cheerful" and "committed" and asked them to "take care of themselves and the kids during this time."

Reportedly Ma and his family enjoyed hot springs and ski resorts in the countryside outside Tokyo amid regular trips to the U.S. and Israel.

Since his fallout with Chinese authorities, the media spotted Ma in various countries, including Spain and the Netherlands. Ma reportedly lived in central Tokyo for nearly six months amid Beijing's ongoing technology crackdown.

2023 may see China's low-profile tech tycoons become a bit more visible and vocal after Beijing changed its stance on Big Tech following a challenging year for the economy in 2022, SCMP reports citing analysts.

Through "leaked" internal speeches, China's tech entrepreneurs generated headlines at home and prompted discussions among China's internet users.

The tech bosses included Tencent Holding Ltd TCEHY Chair and CEO Pony Ma and JD.Com, Inc JD founder and Chair Richard Liu, warned against consequences, including lest the employees failed their productivity tests.

In contrast to the industry's heyday, when the tech bosses regularly gave public speeches and even argued with each other, they will maintain a low profile and tread carefully, HKU's Angela Zhang said.

Price Action: BABA shares traded higher by 3.45% at $91.13 on the last check Tuesday.