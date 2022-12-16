ñol

US Senate Passes $858B In Annual Defense Spending, Higher Than Proposed By President Biden

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
December 16, 2022 7:12 AM | 1 min read
  • The U.S. Senate passed legislation authorizing a massive $858 billion annual defense spending, which is $45 billion more than U.S. president Joe Biden proposed. 
  • It includes $10 billion in security aid for Taiwan and $800 million for Ukraine. 
  • It allocates $6 billion for the European Deterrence Initiative, a program started in 2014 after Russia's annexation of Crimea to increase the readiness of U.S. forces in Europe to deter further aggression. 
  • In addition, it authorizes $211 billion for personnel & health, $19 billion for military construction, and $30 billion for defense-related nuclear programs. 
  • The bill also authorizes more funds to develop hypersonic weapons and purchase weapons systems, including Lockheed Martin Corp's LMT F-35 fighter jets and ships from General Dynamics Corporation GD.
  • Senators supported the National Defense Authorization Act setting policy for the Pentagon by an overwhelming 83-11 bipartisan majority. 
  • The Senate passage comes a week after the House passed the bill, which lays out how the Department of Defense allocates funds toward weapons programs and provides a 4.6% raise in service members' salaries.

