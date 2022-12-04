Is Musk Warming Up To Biden? Gushes Over President's Tweet And Makes Him A Tesla Sales Pitch

Tesla, Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk and President Joe Biden have shared a frosty relationship in the past. The billionaire has made no bones about his exasperation over the president not naming Tesla in his discussions about the country’s electric vehicle accomplishments.

So, Musk’s reply to two of Biden’s tweets on Saturday came as a surprise.

The Post Elon Liked: A tweet by Biden from his official handle pointed out his ongoing work as president, and invited a response from his followers.

“You hired me to get things done – I hope I’m making you proud,” the president noted from his @POTUS handle.

Musk, who is now Twitter’s new owner, replied, tagging the president, that he liked the post.

“I kinda like this post tbh,” he said.

Buy A Tesla: In a separate tweet, the president flaunted the charging infrastructure that is being built in the U.S. He noted that about 500,000 EV charging stations are coming across the country. “The great American road trip will be fully electrified,” he added.

Replying to the tweet, Musk quipped, “Or you can buy a Tesla,”

The Tesla CEO added that Tesla has open-sourced its charge connector and is also enabling other EVs to use Tesla Superchargers.

Musk’s political affiliations have shifted to the Republican Party, as evident from his recent public statements on Twitter. Ahead of the midterms, he encouraged independent-minded people to vote for the party.

In a late November tweet, he said, “My preference for the 2024 presidency is someone sensible and centrist. I had hoped that would be the case for the Biden administration, but have been disappointed so far.” He has also backed Florida Governor Ron DeSantis as presidential candidate for the 2024 polls.

Photo: Courtesy of jlhervàs and Tesla Owners Club Belgium on Flickr