Armed With Ukraine Experience, Musk-Owned SpaceX Launches Government-Focused Starshield: What You Need To Know

SpaceX, founded by Elon Musk, announced the launch of a new satellite service focused on governments.

What Happened: SpaceX said Starshield will leverage on its satellite internet service Starlink’s technology and launch capability to support national security efforts. The difference between Starlink and Starshield is that the former caters to consumers and commercial establishments, while the latter is designed for government use.

The initial focus, according to the company, will be on three areas, namely earth observation, communications and hosted payload. The service will launch satellites and sensing payloads and will deliver processed data directly to the user.

To ensure security, apart from the end-to-end user data encryption which is found in Starlink, Starshield will use an additional high-assurance cryptographic capability to host classified payloads and process data securely.

Read Next: How to Buy Starlink IPO Stock

Why It’s Important: SpaceX said its ongoing work with the Department of Defense and other partners underlines its ability to provide “in-space and on-ground capability at scale.”

Starlink's service was made available to Ukraine upon request from the government in the wake of the country’s war with Russia. It helped to avoid an internet blackout in the country and also aided the Ukrainian army in fighting the war.

In August, the U.S. Air Force said it would avail Starlink’s service for its European unit to support the 86th Airlift Wing based at Ramstein Air Base in Germany.

See also: Elon Musk's Starlink Files For Data Imagery, GPS Location Trademarks: Why This Expert Says They're 'Something To Pay Attention To'

Photo: Courtesy of nasa.gov