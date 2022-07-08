SpaceX's Starlink Internet Service Now Available On Ocean-Going Vessels: What You Need To Know

Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk-owned SpaceX's Starlink satellite internet service is now available for seafarers.

The service, known as "Starlink Maritime," will allow users to connect from some of the most remote waters in the world, SpaceX said in a tweet. It can be used on merchant vessels, oil rigs, or premium yachts. The company promises high-speed, low-latency internet, with up to 350 Mbps download, while at sea.

Starlink said the installation of the service is easy, given the hardware's small footprint, requiring minimal above-deck space. It also comes with an "easy-to-install" mount. Starlink Maritime, however, needs an unobstructed view of the sky. It is available for download for iOS and Android. Hardware provided for users includes two high-performance Starlinks and Piper Adapter mounts and is priced at $10,000 and extra $100 shipping and handling charges. The monthly recurring service charge is $5,000.

Musk retweeted SpaceX's tweet announcing the service, captioning it "Starlink for boats."

The coverage map provided on the website shows the service is currently available in the coastal waters in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Brazil, and Chile. Starlink expects to expand the coverage to more waters in the northern hemisphere by the fourth quarter of 2022. The service would be expanded to the Southern hemisphere by the first quarter of 2023. Earlier this year, SpaceX's Starlink announced a mobile internet service and another for use on recreational vehicles.