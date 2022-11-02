Washington State AG Seeks To Block Albertsons' $4B Dividend Payout

- Albertsons Companies Inc ACI had a lawsuit filed against it by Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson to stop the grocery chain from paying shareholder dividends.
- Albertsons had sought to pay $4 billion in dividends to its shareholders before the closing of its proposed merger with supermarket operator Kroger Co KR.
- Ferguson argued that the special dividend payment risked severely undercutting the grocery giant's ability to compete during the lengthy period.
- Government regulators, including Washington, will be scrutinizing the merger.
- According to Securities & Exchange Commission filings, this $4 billion dividend exceeds Albertsons' cash on hand.
- The grocery company plans to borrow the rest of the money required for paying its shareholders on November 7.
- Albertsons and Kroger account for the vast majority of grocery stores in Washington, with 216 Safeway and Albertsons stores in the state and 114 Kroger-owned Fred Meyer and QFC stores.
- The Attorney General will file a temporary restraining order on Tuesday or Wednesday, which, if granted, will block Albertsons from making the payment while Ferguson's lawsuit is ongoing.
- Price Action: ACI shares closed lower by 0.93% at $20.32 on Tuesday.
