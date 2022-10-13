US Army Suffered From Headache, Eyestrain, Nausea After Trialing Microsoft Goggles; Seek More Improvements

- U.S. soldiers using Microsoft Corp's MSFT new goggles in their latest field test suffered "mission-affecting physical impairments," including headaches, eyestrain, and nausea, as per Pentagon's testing office.
- More than 80% of those who experienced discomfort had symptoms after less than three hours of using the customized version of Microsoft's HoloLens goggles, Nickolas Guertin, director of Operation Test and Evaluation, said. He also found that the system struggled with multiple failures of essential functions.
- Also Read: Palantir Bags $85M, 5-Year US Army Contract
- They outlined the problems found in the testing in May and June in a 79-page report.
- He recommended that the Army "prioritize improvements" before widespread deployment to reduce the "physical discomfort of users."
- He also sought improvements to the goggle's low-light sensors, display clarity, field of vision, and poor reliability of some essential functions.
- The latest model's reliability has improved in the meantime between failures that render the system inoperable.
- Leaders and soldiers also reported that the latest version "enhanced navigation and coordination of unit movements," Guertin wrote.
- The Army projects spending as much as $21.9 billion over a decade on goggles, spare parts, and support services.
- The lawmakers will decide whether to approve the $424.2 million the Army proposed to spend on the program this fiscal year based on the trials.
- Price Action: MSFT shares traded higher by 0.05% at $225.87 on the last check Thursday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BriefsGovernmentNewsRegulationsTechMedia