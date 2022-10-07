ViaSat - Inmarsat Deal Faces Regulatory Hiccup

by

The U.K. competition regulator found the California-based satellite operator ViaSat, Inc's VSAT $7.3 billion takeover of Britain's Inmarsat could lead to airlines facing more expensive and worse quality onboard WiFi.

The CMA found that although new entrants like Starlink , OneWeb , and Telesat Corp TSAT were trying to target the aviation sector, it was one of the most challenging industries for satellite groups to enter. Starlink is a satellite internet constellation operated by Elon Musk's SpaceX.

CMA's initial investigation has found significant uncertainty about when other new suppliers would be in a position to compete effectively with ViaSat and Inmarsat.

In addition, the CMA's investigation found that it can be challenging for airlines to switch providers once they have installed a connectivity solution. This results in CMA's concern that the merged company could effectively lock in large part of the customer base before emerging suppliers can compete.

The airlines could have to cough up more for WiFi and get lower-quality connectivity solutions, ultimately affecting the cost, quality, and availability of services for airline passengers, CMA found.

ViaSat said CMA's decision to proceed to a Phase 2 review is not unexpected.

"There is no lack of competition in satellite connectivity for the aviation sector," said Rajeev Suri, Inmarsat CEO.

Price Action: VSAT shares traded lower by 1.42% at $39.67 on the last check Friday.

