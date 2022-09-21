More Regulatory Watching For Amazon, $1.7B Proposed Purchase Of iRobot Attracts Atention

- Federal antitrust enforcers investigated Amazon.com Inc's AMZN proposal to buy Roomba maker iRobot Corp IRBT.
- Roomba dominates the smart vacuum market with a 75% market share by revenue in the U.S.
- The FTC formally requested documents from both companies explaining the proposed $1.7 billion deal's purpose and rationale, the Wall Street Journal reports.
- A group of about 20 pro-privacy and worker organizations urged U.S. antitrust enforcers to stop the deal, citing concerns about privacy and Amazon's already powerful position in the smart home devices market, Reuters reported.
- Also Read: After Google, Meta Also Suffers EU Antitrust Setback
- The FTC also examined Amazon's $3.9 billion deal to buy 1Life Healthcare Inc.
- The FTC took a skeptical view of the Big Tech acquisitions citing anticompetitive concerns.
- The FTC separately investigated Amazon's Prime membership program.
- Price Action: AMZN shares traded lower by 0.11% at $122.06 in the premarket on the last check Wednesday.
- Photo by Jo Zimmy via Flickr
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.