Pentagon Makes Efforts To Lower Dependency On Chinese Material Supplies: Report

The Wall Street Journal reported that Pentagon's executives and department officials are intensifying efforts to cut U.S. defense companies' ties with the global supply chain from China.

As per the report, the Defense Department is using artificial intelligence to develop the technique to analyze whether aircraft equipment, electronics, and raw materials used by U.S. military contractors originate in China and other potential opponents.

Pentagon-backed defense contractors state that they are diminishing their use of microelectronics and metals from China since the U.S. new facilities are developing to process rare-earth minerals, most widely sourced from China.

The U.S. is witnessing a loss in its technological advantage of satellites and missiles, pushing a budget increase on high-end weaponry systems.

Pentagon leaders disclosed that with sanctions impeding the delivery of supplies, depending on China for circuit boards or Russia for titanium would be of no use.

The Defense Department stopped accepting F-35 combat jets manufactured by Lockheed Martin Corporation LMT as magnets sourced from Honeywell International Inc HON with metal alloys produced in China are assembled in them.

To revive domestic production, the Pentagon has awarded two contracts to Lynas Rare Earths Ltd to co-develop a U.S. refinery using minerals imported from Australia. Amanda Lacaze, chief executive of the Australian company, said it aimed to open a refinery in Texas by 2025.

