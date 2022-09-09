by

The U.S. weighed an executive order to screen and possibly restrict U.S. overseas investment in cutting-edge technology development in China and other potentially hostile countries, the Wall Street Journal reports.

The initiative follows a failed attempt to pass legislation with similar restrictions.

However, the move drew concern from some U.S. tech businesses and investors by proving unwieldy or overbroad and undercut U.S. economic influence.

Also Read: Alibaba, Other Chinese Stocks Brace For Uncertainty As US Looks To Monitor, Restrict Investment In China

Alibaba, Other Chinese Stocks Brace For Uncertainty As US Looks To Monitor, Restrict Investment In China The move stemmed from growing concern regarding U.S. investment in China, financing Beijing's goal to dominate semiconductors, artificial intelligence, and quantum computing sectors.

The U.S. and China have been at loggerheads since the pandemic vandalized the semiconductor supply chain, and China gained dominance over cutting-edge tech.

Recently, the U.S. threatened Apple Inc AAPL with consequences for procuring chips from controversial Chinese chipmaker Yangtze Memory Technologies Co for its iPhone 14

with consequences for procuring chips from controversial Chinese chipmaker Yangtze Memory Technologies Co for its iPhone 14 The U.S. Chips Act imposed restrictions on investment in China.

The U.S. also imposed restrictions on China's access to cutting-edge tech, which extended to China's chipmakers.

The U.S. also slapped restrictions on Nvidia Inc's NVDA transfer of tech to China.

transfer of tech to China. Photo by mohamed hassan via Pxhere

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsGovernmentNewsRegulationsTechMedia