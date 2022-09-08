- The U.S. Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee will hold a hearing with Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc META, Alphabet Inc's GOOG GOOGL YouTube, Twitter Inc TWTR and short video app TikTok on social media's impact on homeland security, Reuters reports.
- The panel led by Democratic Senator Gary Peters will also hear from a panel of former executives from Twitter and Facebook.
- The hearing will be an opportunity to understand the extent to which social media companies' business models, through algorithms, and targeted advertising, amplify harmful content and other threats to homeland security.
- The report specified that Meta CPO Chris Cox, YouTube CPO Neal Mohan, TikTok COO Vanessa Pappas, and Twitter GM Bluebird Jay Sullivan would testify before the committee.
- This will be the 31st time a Facebook or Meta executive has testified before Congress in the last five years.
- In 2021, Peters prompted social media firms for more information regarding their policies to monitor and remove extremist and conspiracy content.
- In 2021, Facebook's former product manager and whistleblower, Frances Haugen, testified how Facebook puts "profits before people."
- A second Facebook whistleblower and former data scientist Sophie Zhang claimed to have submitted documents showing "potential criminal violations" to an unspecified U.S. law enforcement agency.
- Price Action: META shares traded higher by 0.21% at $160.73 on the last check Thursday.
