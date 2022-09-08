ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Facebook Braces For Its Senate Faceoff Accompanied By YouTube, Twitter

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
September 8, 2022 12:49 PM | 2 min read
Facebook Braces For Its Senate Faceoff Accompanied By YouTube, Twitter
  • The U.S. Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee will hold a hearing with Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc METAAlphabet Inc's GOOG GOOGL YouTube, Twitter Inc TWTR and short video app TikTok on social media's impact on homeland security, Reuters reports.
  • The panel led by Democratic Senator Gary Peters will also hear from a panel of former executives from Twitter and Facebook.
  • The hearing will be an opportunity to understand the extent to which social media companies' business models, through algorithms, and targeted advertising, amplify harmful content and other threats to homeland security.
  • The report specified that Meta CPO Chris Cox, YouTube CPO Neal Mohan, TikTok COO Vanessa Pappas, and Twitter GM Bluebird Jay Sullivan would testify before the committee.
  • This will be the 31st time a Facebook or Meta executive has testified before Congress in the last five years.
  • In 2021, Peters prompted social media firms for more information regarding their policies to monitor and remove extremist and conspiracy content.
  • RelatedMark Zuckerberg, Sheryl Sandberg To Testify In Cambridge Analytica Lawsuit
  • In 2021, Facebook's former product manager and whistleblower, Frances Haugen, testified how Facebook puts "profits before people."
  • A second Facebook whistleblower and former data scientist Sophie Zhang claimed to have submitted documents showing "potential criminal violations" to an unspecified U.S. law enforcement agency.
  • Price Action: META shares traded higher by 0.21% at $160.73 on the last check Thursday.
  • Image by succo from Pixabay

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsTikTokGovernmentNewsRegulationsLegalTechMedia