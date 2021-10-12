Second Facebook Whistleblower Agrees To Testify Before Senate
- A second Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) whistleblower tweeted her willingness to testify before Congress, New York Post reports.
- The former Facebook data scientist Sophie Zhang claimed to have submitted documents showing "potential criminal violations" to an unspecified U.S. law enforcement agency.
- Zhang claimed to have testified privately before a European Parliamentary committee in 2020.
- Zhang posted a memo to Facebook's internal forum accusing the social media giant of failing to tackle hate and misinformation on the day of her termination.
- Zhang admitted to proving how foreign governments misused fake social media accounts to manipulate public opinion. However, Facebook did not take her findings seriously, alleged Zhang.
- Facebook refuted the allegations.
- Price Action: FB shares traded lower by 2.10% at $318.62 on the last check Tuesday.
- Photo by Anthony Quintano via Wikimedia
