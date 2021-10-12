 Skip to main content

Second Facebook Whistleblower Agrees To Testify Before Senate
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 12, 2021 10:46am   Comments
Share:
  • A second Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) whistleblower tweeted her willingness to testify before Congress, New York Post reports.
  • The former Facebook data scientist Sophie Zhang claimed to have submitted documents showing "potential criminal violations" to an unspecified U.S. law enforcement agency.
  • Zhang claimed to have testified privately before a European Parliamentary committee in 2020.
  • Zhang posted a memo to Facebook's internal forum accusing the social media giant of failing to tackle hate and misinformation on the day of her termination.
  • Zhang admitted to proving how foreign governments misused fake social media accounts to manipulate public opinion. However, Facebook did not take her findings seriously, alleged Zhang.
  • Facebook refuted the allegations.
  • Related Content: Key Takeaways From Facebook Whistleblower's Senate Appearance
  • Price Action: FB shares traded lower by 2.10% at $318.62 on the last check Tuesday.
  • Photo by Anthony Quintano via Wikimedia

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsGovernment News Regulations Tech Media Best of Benzinga

