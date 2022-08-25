Pinterest Comes Under Regulatory Radar Over Gender, Racial Bias: Report

- The California Civil Rights Department investigated several companies, including Pinterest, Inc PINS, following discrimination claims from employees, Bloomberg reports.
- Employees alleged Pinterest of underpayment and racial discrimination in 2020.
- In late 2020, Pinterest settled a gender-discrimination case by former COO Francoise Brougher.
- Pinterest underpaid her compared to her male peers, excluded her from the initial public offering process, and eventually fired her for going public with her trauma.
- Two Black women, Ozoma and Aerica Shimizu Banks claimed underpayment, and the human resources department dismissed their claims.
- In related tech news, California's Office of Administrative Law denied Tesla Inc's TSLA petition to review its claim of prosecution for racial bias without conducting complete investigations.
- Price Action: PINS shares traded higher by 0.52% at $21.15 in the premarket on the last check Thursday.
