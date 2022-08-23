Tesla Challenged Claims That Accused EV Maker For Racial Bias, California Agency Denied It

- California's Office of Administrative Law denied Tesla Inc's TSLA petition to review its claim that the Department of Civil Rights (DCR) prosecuted the EV maker for racial bias without conducting complete investigations, Reuters reports.
- The OAL did not disclose the reason behind the denial and allowed Tesla to pursue its claims in court.
- Tesla's flagship Fremont, California, plant allegedly was a racially segregated workplace that harassed and discriminated against black employees regarding job assignments, discipline, and pay.
- Tesla argued that the DCR sued without first notifying the company of all the claims or giving it a chance to settle.
- The lawsuit is one of several pending in California courts that accuse Tesla of discrimination and sexual harassment at its factories.
- In July, several black employees prosecuted Tesla alleging racial abuse and harassment at the company's factories by colleagues, managers, and HR employees.
- A former black factory worker turned down a $15 million award in a race discrimination lawsuit as it undermined his constitutional rights to a trial by jury.
- Price Action: TSLA shares traded higher by 0.61% at $875.05 in the premarket on the last check Tuesday.
