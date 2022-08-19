Tesla's Autopilot Attracts Regulatory Ire, Again: Report

- U.S. auto safety regulators questioned Tesla Inc TSLA over its in-car camera to monitor driver awareness, Reuters reports.
- The interrogation was a part of a probe into 830,000 Tesla vehicles that employ the carmaker's advanced driver assistance system called Autopilot.
- The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) evaluated the Autopilot after identifying several accidents in which Tesla vehicles struck stopped emergency vehicles.
- The NHTSA upgraded its probe to an engineering analysis in June, which could lead to a recall.
- NHTSA sought information on the cabin camera's "impact on driver engagement alert types and timing" and "recoverable data elements pointing to its influence."
- NHTSA said in June that evidence suggested drivers in most crashes under review had complied with Tesla's alert strategy, questioning its effectiveness.
- In 2021, Consumer Reports found it inadequate to ensure that the driver fully paid attention when using Autopilot and Full Self Driving (FSD) features.
- In June, Consumer Reports said Tesla had installed an over-the-air update that issued a warning when the camera is covered while FSD is engaged, but not with Autopilot.
- Autopilot helps cars to steer, accelerate and brake automatically within their lane, while FSD enables vehicles to obey traffic signals and make lane changes.
- NHTSA launched 38 special investigations since 2016 of crashes involving Tesla vehicles, Autopilot, and other advanced systems involving 19 deaths.
- Since last June, Tesla electric vehicles have accounted for nearly 70% of crashes involving advanced driver-assist systems.
- Tesla's Autopilot is a subject of focus and on the Federal Trade Commission's radar.
- Price Action: TSLA shares traded lower by 1.45% at $895.45 in the premarket on the last check Friday.
- Photo by Blomst via Pixabay
