FTC Says Concerns Around Tesla's Autopilot On Its Radar, Does Not Confirm Or Deny Probe: Report

​​Tesla Inc’s TSLA full self driving system, known as Autopilot, is a subject of focus and on the Federal Trade Commission's radar, Reuters reported on Wednesday, citing the agency’s Chair Lina Khan.

What Happened: The FTC said the concerns raised by lawmakers related to the Autopilot are "on our radar."

Khan did not not confirm nor deny a probe into Tesla, as per the agency’s policy, the report said.

"It's absolutely true that, you know, this is a issue on which many members of Congress have focused and written to us about, so it's certainly something that's on our radar," Khan said, according to Reuters.

Why It Matters: Tesla’s Autopilot has been named in multiple lawsuits, some involving crashes that have resulted in deaths. The multiple incidents over the years have significantly increased regulatory scrutiny of the self-driving tech.

A FTC investigation could lead to a lawsuit asking the company to describe the actual capabilities of Autopilot.

Tesla vehicles are equipped with a standard driver assistance system branded as Autopilot, though the system still requires the driver’s attention at all times and is still not fully autonomous.

There are five levels of automation under standards created by SAE International. A Level 4 system implies the vehicle can handle all aspects of driving without human intervention. Tesla is currently at Level 2.

TSLA Price Action: Tesla shares were gaining 3.59% to $751.63 Thursday morning.

Photo courtesy of Tesla.