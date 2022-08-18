Browsers Have Become Google, Apple's Achilles' Heel In Antitrust Fight: Report

The U.K. Competition and Markets Authority launched a probe into Apple Inc AAPL and Alphabet Inc GOOG GOOGL Google's mobile browser dominance in June, the Wall Street Journal reports.
Google and Apple control over 80% of the market through their Chrome and Safari browsers, respectively.
The CMA claimed an "effective duopoly" on mobile ecosystems enabling them to influence operating systems, app stores, and web browsers on mobile devices, eliminating contenders, holding back the British tech sector, and limiting choice.
After complaints from a group of software developers dubbed Open Web Advocacy, the European Commission added a section focused on browser developers to the recently passed Digital Markets Act.
Several startups attempted to break in, claiming an app-friendly browser experience.
Software developers said web browsers were critical strategies Apple and Google have used to dominate internet markets in the past decade.
Google had, at times, held back new features that risked reducing traffic to the search engine, the report said.
Some competitors alleged Google of using subtle cues and tricks, making it difficult for third-party search engines and browsers to distribute their products through Chrome.
Google's blocking web tracking tool "cookies" in the Chrome browser have triggered antitrust concerns from the U.S. Justice Department.
Meanwhile, some software developers have criticized Apple's anticompetitive policy of barring browsers other than Safari from running their software programs, known as browser engines, on Apple mobile devices.
Apple mandated competing browsers on Apple devices built using WebKit, the open-source software program that powers Safari.
In the U.S., some smaller browser makers are betting on the proposed antitrust legislation to prevent big tech companies from favoring their products at the expense of competing services.
Image by Deepanker Verma from Pixabay
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.