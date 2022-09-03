This article was originally published on July 9, 2022.

That Tesla, Inc. TSLA chief executive officer Elon Musk does not share a rapport with President Joe Biden is a no secret. Biden's stubbornness in not acknowledging Tesla as the leader in electric vehicle manufacturing has irked and frustrated Musk.

On July 8, Musk got an opportunity to take a snipe back at Biden. A Twitter user shared video footage of the president announcing his action on reproductive rights, in which he was seen reading the instructions provided by the teleprompter that said "end of quote" and "repeat the line" after reading out a quote.

He said, "It is noteworthy that the percentage of women who registered to vote and cast a ballot is consistently higher than the percentage of the men who do so. End of quote." He then said "repeat the line," which was apparently an instruction, before he went on to repeat the quote. Related Link: Ouch — Jeff Bezos Slams Biden For Blaming Gas Stations: Here's What The Amazon Founder Said

Musk was quick to respond to the video. He replied by sharing an image from the film "Anchorman," in which Ron Burgundy absent-mindedly reads everything on the prompter during a live newscast. Musk captioned it, "Whoever controls the teleprompter is the real President!"

Whoever controls the teleprompter is the real President! pic.twitter.com/1rcqmwLe9S — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 8, 2022

The 79-year-old president is widely expected to run for reelection in 2024. His popularity and approval ratings, however, have taken a tumble recently.

