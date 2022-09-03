ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Elon Musk Takes A Jibe At Biden: Here's Who The Tesla CEO Calls 'The Real President!'

by Shanthi Rexaline, Benzinga Editor
September 3, 2022 1:46 PM | 1 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • In a recent address, President Biden was seen reading the instructions provided by the teleprompter.
  • Musk tweeted, "Whoever controls the teleprompter is the real President!"
Elon Musk Takes A Jibe At Biden: Here's Who The Tesla CEO Calls 'The Real President!'

This article was originally published on July 9, 2022.

That Tesla, Inc. TSLA chief executive officer Elon Musk does not share a rapport with President Joe Biden is a no secret. Biden's stubbornness in not acknowledging Tesla as the leader in electric vehicle manufacturing has irked and frustrated Musk.

On July 8, Musk got an opportunity to take a snipe back at Biden. A Twitter user shared video footage of the president announcing his action on reproductive rights, in which he was seen reading the instructions provided by the teleprompter that said "end of quote" and "repeat the line" after reading out a quote.

He said, "It is noteworthy that the percentage of women who registered to vote and cast a ballot is consistently higher than the percentage of the men who do so. End of quote." He then said "repeat the line," which was apparently an instruction, before he went on to repeat the quote. Related Link: Ouch — Jeff Bezos Slams Biden For Blaming Gas Stations: Here's What The Amazon Founder Said

Musk was quick to respond to the video. He replied by sharing an image from the film "Anchorman," in which Ron Burgundy absent-mindedly reads everything on the prompter during a live newscast. Musk captioned it, "Whoever controls the teleprompter is the real President!"

The 79-year-old president is widely expected to run for reelection in 2024. His popularity and approval ratings, however, have taken a tumble recently.

Photo: Courtesy of jlhervàs and Tesla Owners Club Belgium  on Flickr

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: GovernmentNewsPoliticsMediaGeneral