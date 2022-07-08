NHTSA Probes First Autonomous Car Crash Case Involving GM Cruise

by

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration launched a special investigation into a crash of a General Motors Company GM backed Cruise self-driving vehicle in California, leading to minor injuries, Reuters reports.

backed Cruise self-driving vehicle in California, leading to minor injuries, Reuters reports. It marked NHTSA's first case involving a Cruise vehicle.

The Cruise vehicle collided with an overspeeding Toyota Motor Corp TM 2016 Toyota Prius on June 3 in San Francisco. The Cruise vehicle was operating in driverless autonomous mode.

2016 Toyota Prius on June 3 in San Francisco. The Cruise vehicle was operating in driverless autonomous mode. The auto safety agency did not identify the specific crash.

Also Read: GM Backed Cruise Is Giving Google, Tesla A Run For Their Money

GM Backed Cruise Is Giving Google, Tesla A Run For Their Money The agency reportedly has had conversions with Cruise officials regarding the incident and has not opened a defect probe into Cruise.

Cruise disclosed providing the NHTSA with "routine information" the agency had sought in its investigation.

NHTSA launched 45 special crash investigations since 2016 involving suspected automated and advanced driver systems.

Price Action: GM shares traded lower by 0.61% at $32.46 in the premarket on the last check Friday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsGovernmentNewsRegulationsTechMedia