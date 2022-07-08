NHTSA Probes First Autonomous Car Crash Case Involving GM Cruise

- The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration launched a special investigation into a crash of a General Motors Company GM backed Cruise self-driving vehicle in California, leading to minor injuries, Reuters reports.
- It marked NHTSA's first case involving a Cruise vehicle.
- The Cruise vehicle collided with an overspeeding Toyota Motor Corp TM 2016 Toyota Prius on June 3 in San Francisco. The Cruise vehicle was operating in driverless autonomous mode.
- The auto safety agency did not identify the specific crash.
- The agency reportedly has had conversions with Cruise officials regarding the incident and has not opened a defect probe into Cruise.
- Cruise disclosed providing the NHTSA with "routine information" the agency had sought in its investigation.
- NHTSA launched 45 special crash investigations since 2016 involving suspected automated and advanced driver systems.
- Price Action: GM shares traded lower by 0.61% at $32.46 in the premarket on the last check Friday.
