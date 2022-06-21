ñol

Uber Resumes Ridesharing In Some Cities, Makes It More Attractive

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
June 21, 2022 9:03 AM | 1 min read
  • Uber Technologies, Inc UBER has resumed shared rides in selected U.S. cities after pulling the service in March 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. 
  • UberX Share, which allows riders to share a car with riders for a discount, is available in New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, San Francisco, Phoenix, San Diego, Portland, Indianapolis, and Pittsburgh. 
  • Uber looks to expand to other locations during the summer.
  • Also Read: Here's Why Mizuho Remains Incrementally Positive On Uber, Meta, Baidu, JD
  • The move aims to help Uber deal with the surging fares due to a driver shortage and counter the present slowdown.
  • Lyft, Inc LYFT resumed shared rides to Philadelphia and Miami in 2021 and looked to expand to San Francisco, San Jose, Denver, Las Vegas, and Atlanta, CNBC reports.
  • UberX Share riders will get an upfront discount and up to 20% off the total fare on matching a co-rider. 
  • UberX Share riders will reach their destination 8 minutes later than a private Uber. 
  • Uber has limited UberX Share rides to a total of two passengers.
  • Price Action: UBER shares traded higher by 0.18% at $21.83 premarket on the last check Tuesday.
  • Photo via Wikimedia Commons

