Uber Resumes Ridesharing In Some Cities, Makes It More Attractive

- Uber Technologies, Inc UBER has resumed shared rides in selected U.S. cities after pulling the service in March 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
- UberX Share, which allows riders to share a car with riders for a discount, is available in New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, San Francisco, Phoenix, San Diego, Portland, Indianapolis, and Pittsburgh.
- Uber looks to expand to other locations during the summer.
- The move aims to help Uber deal with the surging fares due to a driver shortage and counter the present slowdown.
- Lyft, Inc LYFT resumed shared rides to Philadelphia and Miami in 2021 and looked to expand to San Francisco, San Jose, Denver, Las Vegas, and Atlanta, CNBC reports.
- UberX Share riders will get an upfront discount and up to 20% off the total fare on matching a co-rider.
- UberX Share riders will reach their destination 8 minutes later than a private Uber.
- Uber has limited UberX Share rides to a total of two passengers.
- Price Action: UBER shares traded higher by 0.18% at $21.83 premarket on the last check Tuesday.
