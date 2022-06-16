French Regulator Reaches Truce With Facebook Owner Meta Over Online Ads

- France's antitrust watchdog body approved Facebook owner Meta Platforms Inc's META obligations regarding the French online advertising sector.
- Meta had committed to giving access over five years to advertising inventories and campaign data to adtech companies on 'transparent, objective and predictable' conditions.
- The watchdog's investigation services raised competition concerns about multiple practices by Meta that could affect competition conditions following a referral by Criteo S.A. CRTO in September 2019.
- Criteo alleged that the gradual exclusion of companies from the Facebook platform has adversely impacted the diversity of the online advertising industry.
- Recently, the EU and U.K. antitrust regulators launched similar investigations into Alphabet Inc GOOG GOOGL unit Google and Meta over a 2018 ad deal.
- Price Action: META shares traded lower by 2.33% at $165.40 in the premarket on the last check Thursday.
- Photo via Wikimedia Commons
