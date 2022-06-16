French Regulator Reaches Truce With Facebook Owner Meta Over Online Ads

by

France's antitrust watchdog body approved Facebook owner Meta Platforms Inc's META obligations regarding the French online advertising sector.

Meta had committed to giving access over five years to advertising inventories and campaign data to adtech companies on 'transparent, objective and predictable' conditions.

The watchdog's investigation services raised competition concerns about multiple practices by Meta that could affect competition conditions following a referral by Criteo S.A. CRTO in September 2019.

Criteo alleged that the gradual exclusion of companies from the Facebook platform has adversely impacted the diversity of the online advertising industry.

Recently, the EU and U.K. antitrust regulators launched similar investigations into Alphabet Inc GOOG GOOGL unit Google and Meta over a 2018 ad deal.

Price Action: META shares traded lower by 2.33% at $165.40 in the premarket on the last check Thursday.

META shares traded lower by 2.33% at $165.40 in the premarket on the last check Thursday. Photo via Wikimedia Commons

