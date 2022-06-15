Chinese President Xi Jinping, who is also a chairman of the Central Military Commission, signed an order outlining China's "military operations other than war," – which will allow the Chinese troops to undertake "special military operations" abroad.

What Happened: The state-owned Xinhua News agency reported that the order aims to protect people's lives and property, safeguard national sovereignty, security, and development interest, and safeguard world peace and regional stability.

The order, which comes into effect on Wednesday, comprises 59 articles and six chapters.

The move came weeks after Beijing signed a security pact with the Solomon Islands, prompting concerns that Xi's administration may be gearing up to invade Taiwan under the guise of a "special operation."

"It mainly systematically regulates basic principles, organization and command, types of operations, operational support, and political work, and their implementation by the troops," the state news agency said.

