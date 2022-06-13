Here's How Amazon Aims To Evade EU's Hefty Antitrust Penalties

by

Amazon.com, Inc AMZN looks to share marketplace data with sellers and boost the visibility of rival products on its platform, Reuters reports.

Amazon also aimed to form a second buy box for rival products if an Amazon product appears in the first buy box.

In 2020, the European Commission 2020 alleged that Amazon exploited its influence over rival merchants selling on its online platform.

The regulatory body also investigated Amazon's possible exploitation via its retail offers and those of marketplace sellers that use its logistics and delivery services.

The EU regulator will shortly seek feedback from rivals and users.

The Big Techs are amid intense scrutiny globally over alleged dominance over the smaller rivals.

Amazon Asked To Pay $25M Fine To Future Group In India Chinese Big Tech suffered an acute meltdown due to its domestic antitrust crackdown and Covid policy.

Price Action: AMZN shares traded lower by 4.51% at $104.70 on the last check Monday.

