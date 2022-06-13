Here's How Amazon Aims To Evade EU's Hefty Antitrust Penalties

- Amazon.com, Inc AMZN looks to share marketplace data with sellers and boost the visibility of rival products on its platform, Reuters reports.
- Amazon proposed to allow sellers access to some marketplace data. Its commercial arm will not be able to use seller data collected by its retail unit.
- Amazon also aimed to form a second buy box for rival products if an Amazon product appears in the first buy box.
- Amazon strived to dodge hefty penalties from EU antitrust regulators and bring an end to their probe by the move.
- In 2020, the European Commission 2020 alleged that Amazon exploited its influence over rival merchants selling on its online platform.
- The regulatory body also investigated Amazon's possible exploitation via its retail offers and those of marketplace sellers that use its logistics and delivery services.
- The EU regulator will shortly seek feedback from rivals and users.
- The Big Techs are amid intense scrutiny globally over alleged dominance over the smaller rivals.
- Chinese Big Tech suffered an acute meltdown due to its domestic antitrust crackdown and Covid policy.
- Price Action: AMZN shares traded lower by 4.51% at $104.70 on the last check Monday.
