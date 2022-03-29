Global Regulators Continue To Penalize Big Tech Over Antitrust Concerns

by

The Paris Commercial Court penalized Alphabet Inc’s GOOG GOOGL Google by €2 million ($2.2 million) over abusive practices toward its app store developers, Bloomberg reports.

Google by €2 million ($2.2 million) over abusive practices toward its app store developers, Bloomberg reports. The Court ordered Google to change seven clauses from its contracts dating back to 2015 and 2016, including a 30% commission on developer revenue on the Google Play Store.

The French Ministry of Finance prosecuted Google and Apple Inc AAPL in 2018 for imposing a significant imbalance in the rights and obligations of app developers.

in 2018 for imposing a significant imbalance in the rights and obligations of app developers. Google expressed its disappointment in the decision citing decreasing its service fees to 15% or less for 99% of developers.

A Dutch class-action lawsuit could exact up to €5 billion ($5.5 billion) damages from Apple, Bloomberg reports.

The Consumer Competition Claims Foundation alleged Apple of exploiting its monopoly position with its 30% fee for every sale from app developers, forcing them to hike prices.

Apple faced a similar lawsuit in London in 2021 as it battled the Epic Games Inc lawsuit in the U.S. for alleged monopolization of its app distribution marketplace.

lawsuit in the U.S. for alleged monopolization of its app distribution marketplace. The Dutch antitrust authority recently penalized Apple €50 million in a dispute over payment systems for dating applications.

Price Action: AAPL shares traded higher by 1.37% at $178 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsGovernmentNewsRegulationsTechMedia