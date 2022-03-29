DOJ Supports Antitrust Bill Targeting Big Tech - Read Why: WSJ

- The Justice Department supported American Innovation and Choice Online Act and similar legislation banning large digital platforms from favoring their products and services over competitors, the Wall Street Journal reports.
- The DOJ saw the rise of dominant platforms like Amazon.com Inc AMZN and Alphabet Inc’s GOOG GOOGL Google jeopardizing open markets and competition.
- Amazon, Google, Apple Inc AAPL, and others opposed the legislation arguing that it would make it harder to offer popular services.
- Big Tech also considered it fair for e-marketplaces, search engines, and app stores to profit off their creations’ popularity.
- The Biden administration’s support boosted the prospects for passing the legislation after clearing critical committees in the House and Senate.
- Price Action: FB shares traded higher by 0.41% at $224.50 in the premarket on the last check Tuesday.
