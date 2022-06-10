Here's What This Analyst Has To Say About SEC Probe On Ericsson

- Ericsson's ERIC alleged misconduct in Iraq could trigger fines of $100 million to $300 million, Bloomberg quotes from an email by Svenska Handelsbanken analyst Daniel Djurberg.
- The U.S. SEC initiated a probe into the Ericsson's Iraq connection.
- Djurberg termed the update as a negative for the share. However, it was no major surprise to the market, Djurberg added, who had a Buy rating on the stock.
- He expected a resolution within 12 months. "
- Djurberg expected the outcome of the DOJ/SEC resolution to become a positive future trigger for the share price.
- Price Action: ERIC shares traded lower by 2.38% at $7.81 in the premarket on the last check Friday.
- Photo via Wikimedia Commons
