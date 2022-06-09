ñol

SEC Launches Probe On Ericsson Over Its Iraq Connection

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
June 9, 2022 2:15 PM | 1 min read
  • The U.S. SEC intimated Ericsson ERIC regarding its launch of an investigation on the company concerning the matters described in the company's 2019 Iraq investigation report.
  • Ericsson said it cooperated with the authorities regarding their review and investigation of its conduct in Iraq.
  • Previously CEO Borje Ekholm' disclosed that Ericsson may have made payments to the ISIS terror organization to gain access to specific transport routes in Iraq.
  • Ericsson had identified "unusual expenses dating back to 2018" and was yet to determine the final recipient of the money.
  • Ericsson also acknowledged that financing terrorism was entirely unacceptable.
  • Price Action: ERIC shares traded lower by 0.91 at $8.13 on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com.

