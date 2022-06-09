SEC Launches Probe On Ericsson Over Its Iraq Connection

- The U.S. SEC intimated Ericsson ERIC regarding its launch of an investigation on the company concerning the matters described in the company's 2019 Iraq investigation report.
- Ericsson said it cooperated with the authorities regarding their review and investigation of its conduct in Iraq.
- Previously CEO Borje Ekholm' disclosed that Ericsson may have made payments to the ISIS terror organization to gain access to specific transport routes in Iraq.
- Ericsson had identified "unusual expenses dating back to 2018" and was yet to determine the final recipient of the money.
- Ericsson also acknowledged that financing terrorism was entirely unacceptable.
- Price Action: ERIC shares traded lower by 0.91 at $8.13 on the last check Thursday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BriefsGovernmentNewsRegulationsLegalSECTech