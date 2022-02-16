 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Ericsson Could Have Paid ISIS For Access To Iraq Transport Routes, CEO Ekholm Says; Stock Plunges
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 16, 2022 6:52am   Comments
Share:
Ericsson Could Have Paid ISIS For Access To Iraq Transport Routes, CEO Ekholm Says; Stock Plunges
  • Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) may have made payments to the ISIS terror organization to gain access to specific transport routes in Iraq, Bloomberg reports as per CEO Borje Ekholm’s statement to a newspaper Dagens Industri.
  • Ericsson had identified “unusual expenses dating back to 2018” and was yet to determine the final recipient of the money.
  • “What we are seeing is that transport routes have been purchased through areas that have been controlled by terrorist organizations, including ISIS,” Ekholm told the business newspaper
  • Ericsson previously said that it continued to “invest significantly” into a probe regarding compliance concerns in its Iraq-based operations.
  • According to analysts at Handelsbanken, the suspect payments likely formed part of a corruption probe by the U.S. Department of Justice that concluded in 2019. 
  • Ericsson said that financing terrorism is entirely unacceptable and “something we do not allow at all.”
  • Price Action: ERIC shares traded lower by 14.20% at $10.68 in the premarket on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ERIC)

56 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
40 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
23 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Vodafone Collaborates With Intel: All You Need To Know
51 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
28 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs why it's movingNews Movers Tech Media Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com