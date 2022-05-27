Google, India Discuss Collaborating Over Open E-Commerce Network

- Alphabet Inc's GOOG GOOGL Google and the Indian government have discussed integrating its shopping services with India's open e-commerce network ONDC, Reuters reports.
- Google's talks follow the success of its payments business due to the government's initiative for financial transactions, the Unified Payments Interface (UPI).
- An expert emphasized ONDC's need for a consumer player to drive mass adoption, which Google Pay did for UPI.
- Google's existing shopping business works solely as an aggregator of listings online instead of order fulfillment like Amazon.
- The government looks to level the playing field by reducing the cost of doing business for any seller who aspires to list their products online.
- The Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) program aims to join 30 million sellers and 10 million merchants online and cover at least 100 cities and towns by August.
- India soft-launched its ONDC to end the dominance of U.S. companies Amazon.com Inc AMZN and Walmart Inc WMT in the booming e-commerce market.
