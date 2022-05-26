ñol

Fed Explores More Aggressive Interest Rate Hikes To Counter Inflation While Weighing Associated Risks

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
May 26, 2022 7:51 AM | 1 min read
Fed Explores More Aggressive Interest Rate Hikes To Counter Inflation While Weighing Associated Risks
  • Federal Reserve officials discussed moving the U.S. central bank to a "restrictive" policy stance to counter inflation through more fierce interest rate increases, the Financial Times reports.
  • However, the policy could undermine the strong recovery in the jobs market. 
  • Some Fed officials also saw risks to commodities markets stemming from the disruptions associated with the Ukraine war.
  • Multiple officials saw risks to financial stability related to the tightening cycle that could hurt the liquidity of Treasury securities markets and the private sector's intermediation capacity.
  • Most U.S. monetary policymakers agreed to increase the Fed's primary interest rate between 0.75% - 1%, by 50 basis points at the next set of meetings.
  • The officials backed the central bank's plans to reduce its balance sheet and consider selling mortgage-backed securities as an additional tool.
  • Tackling the high inflation was currently the central bank's most significant challenge while retaining price stability to prevent the low-income households from getting bankrupt.
  • Photo by Pexels via Pixabay

