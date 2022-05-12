Finland Seeks NATO Membership

The government of Finland is putting forth an application for membership in NATO.

What Happened: Finland’s President Sauli Niinistö and Prime Minister Sanna Marin issued a joint communique announcing the decision.

“During this spring, an important discussion on Finland’s possible NATO membership has taken place,” the communique said. “Time has been needed to let Parliament and the whole society establish their stands on the matter. Time has been needed for close international contacts with NATO and its member countries, as well as with Sweden. We have wanted to give the discussion the space it required.

“Now that the moment of decision-making is near, we state our equal views, also for information to the parliamentary groups and parties. NATO membership would strengthen Finland’s security. As a member of NATO, Finland would strengthen the entire defense alliance. Finland must apply for NATO membership without delay. We hope that the national steps still needed to make this decision will be taken rapidly within the next few days.”

See Also: Analysis: The Rise And Fall Of Russia's Stock Market

Why It Happened: The communique made no mention of the driving force behind the decision: Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and warnings from President Vladimir Putin’s government for Finland to maintain its historic post-World War II state of neutrality and not join NATO.

Russia and Finland share an 810-mile border and twice went to war during the 20th century — first when the Soviet Union invaded Finland in November 1939 for a conflict that lasted through March 1940, and then when Finland teamed with Germany in a June 1941 invasion that dragged into a conflict resulting in a Soviet victory in September 1944.

Russia's Foreign Ministry issued a statement that accused the Finnish government of making "radical change in the country's foreign policy" and warned that the action spark a potential reaction.

"Helsinki must be aware of the responsibility and consequences of such a move," said ministry said.

Sweden’s government is preparing to submit an application for NATO membership on May 16, according to a report by the Swedish news outlet Expressen.

NATO consists of 30 nations: 28 European countries, the U.S. and Canada. The most recent nation to join NATO was North Macedonia in 2020.