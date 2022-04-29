Read About Tencent's Latest Move At Battling Misinformation

by

Tencent Holding Ltd's TCEHY popular messaging service WeChat will begin revealing users' locations when they post on the platform, Reuters reports.

popular messaging service will begin revealing users' locations when they post on the platform, Reuters reports. Recently, a popular social media platform, Weibo Corporation WB , introduced the same settings permanently after more than a month of testing.

, introduced the same settings permanently after more than a month of testing. The new setting aimed to combat misinformation related to recent "domestic and overseas hot-topic issues."

Also Read: Here's Why Alibaba, JD Led Broad Rally In Chinese Tech Equities

Here's Why Alibaba, JD Led Broad Rally In Chinese Tech Equities WeChat looked to soon begin testing the new setting.

WeChat would display the province or municipality of users posting in China.

The posts from overseas users would display the country denoted by their IP address.

WeChat has over 1.2 billion monthly users.

Price Action: TCEHY shares traded higher by 8.69% at $47.02 on the last check Friday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsGovernmentNewsRegulationsTechMedia