Read About Tencent's Latest Move At Battling Misinformation

- Tencent Holding Ltd's TCEHY popular messaging service WeChat will begin revealing users' locations when they post on the platform, Reuters reports.
- Recently, a popular social media platform, Weibo Corporation WB, introduced the same settings permanently after more than a month of testing.
- The new setting aimed to combat misinformation related to recent "domestic and overseas hot-topic issues."
- WeChat looked to soon begin testing the new setting.
- WeChat would display the province or municipality of users posting in China.
- The posts from overseas users would display the country denoted by their IP address.
- WeChat has over 1.2 billion monthly users.
- Price Action: TCEHY shares traded higher by 8.69% at $47.02 on the last check Friday.
