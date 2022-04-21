Google, Facebook Restrict Social Media Presence Of Hong Kong's Leadership Candidate

by

Alphabet Inc’s GOOG GOOGL Google and Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: FB) have restricted the social media presence of former Hong Kong security chief John Lee due to U.S. sanctions, the Financial Times reports.

Lee, a 64-year-old former police officer who became China’s second-highest-ranking official in 2021, was among 11 mainland and Hong Kong officials hit with sanctions in 2020 following China’s imposition of the national security law.

Lee is running uncontested with Beijing’s backing for city leader in May and looks to expand the scope of the city’s current laws on national security.

Lee, who launched his bid to succeed Carrie Lam as the Chinese territory’s leader, will likely secure a large majority of endorsement and be appointed by July.

Experts saw the restrictions as unlikely to hinder Lee’s campaign. Lee won more than half, or 786 nominations, from the territory’s election committee when he secured his leadership bid.

Price Action: FB shares traded higher by 0.65% at $201.73 in the premarket on the last check Thursday.

