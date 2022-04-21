Google, Facebook Restrict Social Media Presence Of Hong Kong's Leadership Candidate

- Alphabet Inc’s GOOG GOOGL Google and Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: FB) have restricted the social media presence of former Hong Kong security chief John Lee due to U.S. sanctions, the Financial Times reports.
- Google-owned video streaming platform YouTube suspended Lee’s campaign channel, while Meta’s Facebook and Instagram banned payment services by the former official despite allowing his accounts to continue to operate.
- Lee, a 64-year-old former police officer who became China’s second-highest-ranking official in 2021, was among 11 mainland and Hong Kong officials hit with sanctions in 2020 following China’s imposition of the national security law.
- Lee is running uncontested with Beijing’s backing for city leader in May and looks to expand the scope of the city’s current laws on national security.
- Lee, who launched his bid to succeed Carrie Lam as the Chinese territory’s leader, will likely secure a large majority of endorsement and be appointed by July.
- Experts saw the restrictions as unlikely to hinder Lee’s campaign. Lee won more than half, or 786 nominations, from the territory’s election committee when he secured his leadership bid.
- Price Action: FB shares traded higher by 0.65% at $201.73 in the premarket on the last check Thursday.
- Photo by qimono via Pixabay
