ExxonMobil Ditches Russia Following Western Sanctions: Reuters

- Exxon Mobil Corp XOM suspended its liquefied natural gas project in Russia's Far East following Western sanctions, Reuters reports.
- Exxon would pull out of managing extensive oil and gas production facilities on Sakhalin Island in Russia's Far East, putting the proposed multi-billion dollar LNG facility there in doubt.
- Exxon had aimed to build the Far East Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) project with an annual capacity of more than 6 million tonnes as part of the Sakhalin-1 consortium led by Russian energy giant Rosneft Oil Co OJSCY.
- Previously, ExxonMobil looked to exit its Russian oil and gas operations, worth over $4 billion, and halt new investment due to sanctions on Russia over Ukraine.
- Russia expressed its disappointment with Exxon's move.
- Price Action: XOM shares closed higher by 0.63% at $83.11 on Friday.
