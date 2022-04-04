QQQ
ExxonMobil Ditches Russia Following Western Sanctions: Reuters

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
April 4, 2022 7:38 AM | 1 min read
  • Exxon Mobil Corp XOM suspended its liquefied natural gas project in Russia's Far East following Western sanctions, Reuters reports.
  • Exxon would pull out of managing extensive oil and gas production facilities on Sakhalin Island in Russia's Far East, putting the proposed multi-billion dollar LNG facility there in doubt.
  • Also Read: Here's Why BP And Exxon Mobil Shares Are Rising
  • Exxon had aimed to build the Far East Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) project with an annual capacity of more than 6 million tonnes as part of the Sakhalin-1 consortium led by Russian energy giant Rosneft Oil Co OJSCY.
  • Previously, ExxonMobil looked to exit its Russian oil and gas operations, worth over $4 billion, and halt new investment due to sanctions on Russia over Ukraine. 
  • Russia expressed its disappointment with Exxon's move.
  • Price Action: XOM shares closed higher by 0.63% at $83.11 on Friday.

