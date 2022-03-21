Here's Why BP And Exxon Mobil Shares Are Rising

[TODAY IS YOUR LUCKY DAY] Get 50% OFF and get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!
Shares of several companies in the energy sector, including BP plc BP and Exxon Mobil Corp XOM, are trading higher amid a rise in oil prices as EU nations consider joining the US in a Russian oil embargo and after an attack on Saudi oil facilities over the weekend.
BP and Exxon Mobil shares are trading higher by 8.8% and 28.3% respectively on a year-to-date basis amid continued momentum and an increase in the price of oil. Energy names have been volatile amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict, which has lifted oil and gas prices due to supply concerns.
See Also: Why Boeing Shares Are Falling Today
[REGISTER NOW] Educational session on How to get Triple-Digit returns in volatile markets. Click Here Now to Register
BP is an integrated oil and gas company that explores for, produces, and refines oil around the world.
BP is trading higher by 3.65% at $29.79. BP has a 52-week high of $34.16 and a 52-week low of $22.64.
Exxon Mobil is an integrated oil and gas company that explores for, produces and refines oil around the world.
Exxon Mobil is trading higher by 3.47% at $81.36. Exxon Mobil has a 52-week high of $91.50 and a 52-week low of $52.10.
If you are not using this trading strategy, you are leaving money on the table...
If you are blindly looking up and trading stocks the way 99% of traders are, you are missing on HUGE potential returns. Even new traders who started following this options trading strategy instantly began seeing returns they wouldn't have had otherwise. With even two trades per month with this strategy, you will start seeing the difference in your trading account. Don't waste any more time "guessing" and "getting lucky". Click Here to See if you Qualify for Benzinga Options!
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.