Here's Why BP And Exxon Mobil Shares Are Rising

Shares of several companies in the energy sector, including BP plc BP and Exxon Mobil Corp XOM, are trading higher amid a rise in oil prices as EU nations consider joining the US in a Russian oil embargo and after an attack on Saudi oil facilities over the weekend.

BP and Exxon Mobil shares are trading higher by 8.8% and 28.3% respectively on a year-to-date basis amid continued momentum and an increase in the price of oil. Energy names have been volatile amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict, which has lifted oil and gas prices due to supply concerns.

BP is an integrated oil and gas company that explores for, produces, and refines oil around the world.

BP is trading higher by 3.65% at $29.79. BP has a 52-week high of $34.16 and a 52-week low of $22.64.

Exxon Mobil is an integrated oil and gas company that explores for, produces and refines oil around the world.

Exxon Mobil is trading higher by 3.47% at $81.36. Exxon Mobil has a 52-week high of $91.50 and a 52-week low of $52.10.