US Big Tech Continue To Raise Global Regulatory Concerns

The House Oversight Committee on Friday launched an investigation into Amazon.com Inc's AMZN labor practices, CNBC reports.

The House demanded information about a deadly warehouse collapse in Illinois in 2021 as a tornado hit the warehouse, killing six workers. The workers had alleged inadequate safety protocols for severe weather events.

The Competition Commission of India found Alphabet Inc GOOG GOOGL Google discriminated against developers in its Play store billing policy, Bloomberg reports.

The antitrust watchdog concluded a months-long investigation triggered by protests from developers of unfairly high fees for using Android app stores and its proprietary payments service.

The European Commission sought information from Microsoft Corp's MSFT partners and rivals regarding Microsoft's alleged anti-competitive behavior, Bloomberg reports.

The regulator investigated Microsoft's alleged antitrust behavior in the cloud-computing services market, which could lead to a formal inquiry.

The regulatory move followed a 2021 antitrust complaint from France's OVH and two other cloud providers to the European Union's antitrust watchdog.

Price Action: AMZN shares traded higher by 0.41% at $3,273.08 on the last check Friday.

Photo via Unsplash

