US Big Tech Continue To Raise Global Regulatory Concerns

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
April 1, 2022 2:20 PM | 1 min read
  • The House Oversight Committee on Friday launched an investigation into Amazon.com Inc's AMZN labor practices, CNBC reports.
  • The House demanded information about a deadly warehouse collapse in Illinois in 2021 as a tornado hit the warehouse, killing six workers. The workers had alleged inadequate safety protocols for severe weather events.
  • The Competition Commission of India found Alphabet Inc GOOG GOOGL Google discriminated against developers in its Play store billing policy, Bloomberg reports.
  • The antitrust watchdog concluded a months-long investigation triggered by protests from developers of unfairly high fees for using Android app stores and its proprietary payments service.
  • The European Commission sought information from Microsoft Corp's MSFT partners and rivals regarding Microsoft's alleged anti-competitive behavior, Bloomberg reports.
  • The regulator investigated Microsoft's alleged antitrust behavior in the cloud-computing services market, which could lead to a formal inquiry.
  • The regulatory move followed a 2021 antitrust complaint from France's OVH and two other cloud providers to the European Union's antitrust watchdog.
  • Price Action: AMZN shares traded higher by 0.41% at $3,273.08 on the last check Friday.
  • Photo via Unsplash

