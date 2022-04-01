US Big Tech Continue To Raise Global Regulatory Concerns

- The House Oversight Committee on Friday launched an investigation into Amazon.com Inc's AMZN labor practices, CNBC reports.
- The House demanded information about a deadly warehouse collapse in Illinois in 2021 as a tornado hit the warehouse, killing six workers. The workers had alleged inadequate safety protocols for severe weather events.
- The Competition Commission of India found Alphabet Inc GOOG GOOGL Google discriminated against developers in its Play store billing policy, Bloomberg reports.
- The antitrust watchdog concluded a months-long investigation triggered by protests from developers of unfairly high fees for using Android app stores and its proprietary payments service.
- The European Commission sought information from Microsoft Corp's MSFT partners and rivals regarding Microsoft's alleged anti-competitive behavior, Bloomberg reports.
- The regulator investigated Microsoft's alleged antitrust behavior in the cloud-computing services market, which could lead to a formal inquiry.
- The regulatory move followed a 2021 antitrust complaint from France's OVH and two other cloud providers to the European Union's antitrust watchdog.
