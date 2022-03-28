JetBlue Commits To Add Thousands Of Jobs To New York City

- JetBlue Airways Corp JBLU will be adding 5,000 jobs in New York City in 2022, stated the company and New York City Mayor Eric Adams.
- JetBlue will also work with the city to create a new workforce partnership to connect more New Yorkers with high-quality JetBlue jobs and develop a strong pipeline for future careers at the airline.
- JetBlue currently employs around 8,000 crewmembers based in New York City.
- JetBlue recently announced its strengthened commitment to New York and its decision to keep its corporate headquarters at its current home in Long Island City.
- Price Action: JBLU shares are trading lower by 0.72% at $14.46 on the last check Monday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BriefsjobsGovernmentNews