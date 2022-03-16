NortonLifeLock - Avast Deal Hits UK Antitrust Roadblock; Shares Dive

[TODAY IS YOUR LUCKY DAY] For only $7, get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!
- NortonLifeLock Inc's NLOK $8.6 billion purchase of Avast PLC AVTTY AVASF hit a roadblock after Britain's antitrust regulator looked to launch a deeper investigation into the deal.
- NortonLifeLock in August proposed to acquire rival Avast in a cash-and-stock cyber deal to create a leader in consumer security software.
- Britain's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said the deal could harm competition and lead to British customers getting a worse deal when looking for security software, Reuters reports.
- NortonLifeLock did not look to propose any 'Phase 1' remedies, calling the CMA's decision "surprising."
- NortonLifeLock admitted that the investigation would delay the deal's completion, which would likely close in mid-to-late 2022.
- Price Action: NLOK shares traded lower by 11.5% $26.65 on the last check Wednesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.