Russia Admits West Sanctions Will Not Jeopardize Its Trade Relations With Iran

- Russia admitted that the U.S. has provided "written guarantees" that sanctions imposed over the invasion of Ukraine would not affect its nuclear supply agreements with Iran, potentially clearing the way for resuming talks to revive the 2015 atomic accord, Bloomberg reports.
- Iran and global powers had moved closer to an agreement to resurrect the 2015 nuclear agreement leading to Tehran drastically reversing its nuclear program just as the Russia - Ukraine crisis stalled the progress, the Financial Times reports
- Both Iran and Russia put the onus back on U.S. officials, saying Washington had to address Tehran's remaining outstanding demands.
- The U.S. admitted to "continuing to engage" with Russia on reviving the nuclear deal and "would of course not sanction Russian participation in nuclear projects" that were part of returning the agreement to its full implementation.
- President Joe Biden has pledged to return to the accord if Tehran gained full compliance with the agreement after former President Donald Trump unilaterally abandoned the nuclear deal in 2018 and imposed crippling sanctions on Iran.
