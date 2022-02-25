 Skip to main content

TSMC Will Follow Export Control Rules On Russia
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 25, 2022 10:59am   Comments
  • Chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (NYSE: TSM) expressed its commitment to Taiwan's new export control rules, Reuters reports. Taiwan's government said it would join international sanctions on Russia.
  • "The company also has a rigorous export control system in place, including a robust assessment and review process to ensure export control restrictions are followed."
  • Taiwan has joined Japan and Singapore in backing U.S. President Joe Biden's plan to impose extreme export controls on technology to Russia.
  • Price Action: TSM shares traded lower by 0.82% at $110.97 on the last check Friday.

Posted-In: Government News Regulations Tech Media

