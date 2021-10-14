US Senate's Latest Antitrust Bill Targets Amazon, Apple, Google: CNBC
- Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., the Senate Judiciary subcommittee Chair on antitrust, will soon introduce a major antitrust bill aimed at Big Tech offering more choice to the consumers, CNBC reports.
- Judiciary Committee Ranking Member Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, will also back the bill launch.
- “Our bill will help create a more even playing field and ensure that small businesses are able to compete with these platforms,” Grassley said.
- House Judiciary subcommittee on antitrust Chairman David Cicilline, D-R.I. will introduce a bill similar to the American Innovation and Choice Online Act prohibiting dominant online platforms from discriminatory behavior.
- The bill would have profound implications for companies like Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN), Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL), and Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google, who allegedly ranked their products higher than rivals’ in their marketplaces to generate more profits for themselves.
- Travel or local search sites like Yelp Inc (NYSE: YELP) and TripAdvisor Inc (NASDAQ: TRIP) accused of Google unfairly lowering their links in search results in favor of prime placement of its Google Maps tool. The tech majors have denied the allegations.
