Read How California's Latest Law Could Target Amazon
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 31, 2021 5:55am   Comments
  • California envisaged a new law to prevent the warehousing industry from overworking employees, Bloomberg reports.
  • Clearly, Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) is the regulatory body's target, the report adds.
  • Amazon has given machines unparalleled control over workers and allegedly used technology to impose unreasonable demands on them.
  • AB 701, authored by Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez, prohibits monitoring systems that thwart fundamental worker rights such as rest periods, bathroom breaks, and safety. 
  • The legislation will help determine whether governments can regulate human-resources software that will likely play a crucial role in hiring, firing, worker pay, and how hard they work.
  • Industry groups opposed the bill, arguing that it would encourage workers to file lawsuits that impose unnecessary costs on employers.
  • The report cited an Amazon spokesman saying the company will update managers at its 32 California fulfillment centers on the productivity tracking process.
  • Price Action: AMZN shares traded higher by 0.10% at $3,376.38 in the premarket session on the last check Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsGovernment News Regulations Tech Media

