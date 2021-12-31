Read How California's Latest Law Could Target Amazon
- California envisaged a new law to prevent the warehousing industry from overworking employees, Bloomberg reports.
- Clearly, Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) is the regulatory body's target, the report adds.
- Amazon has given machines unparalleled control over workers and allegedly used technology to impose unreasonable demands on them.
- AB 701, authored by Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez, prohibits monitoring systems that thwart fundamental worker rights such as rest periods, bathroom breaks, and safety.
- The legislation will help determine whether governments can regulate human-resources software that will likely play a crucial role in hiring, firing, worker pay, and how hard they work.
- Industry groups opposed the bill, arguing that it would encourage workers to file lawsuits that impose unnecessary costs on employers.
- The report cited an Amazon spokesman saying the company will update managers at its 32 California fulfillment centers on the productivity tracking process.
- Price Action: AMZN shares traded higher by 0.10% at $3,376.38 in the premarket session on the last check Friday.
